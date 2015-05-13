Beauty Buzz: Jennifer Lawrence Is the Face of Dior Makeup, The Best Time to Be Focused, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. You’re used to seeing Jennifer Lawrence decked out in Dior ads, but that was just for the fashion. Now, the Oscar-winner is the gorgeous face of the brand’s beauty line, Dior Addict Makeup. Expect to see her in print campaigns and commercials coming soon! [Press Release]

2. Summer is on its way, so here’s the right way to shave your bikini area. [Daily Makeover]

3. The times of day you’re most likely to be focused on completing tasks, plus when your creative thinking might be functioning at its best. [Byrdie]

4. Finally, the expert answer to whether or not it’s bad to wash your face in the shower. [Marie Claire]

5. An illustrator created a cheat sheet that describes many of the common ingredients you may find in Asian beauty products. [Allure]