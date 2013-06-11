Beauty Buzz: Jennifer Aniston’s Edgy Braid, Butter London’s Pop Art Nail Polish, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Thinking of getting bangs? Check out these 50+ styles so you can bring the one you really love to your stylist. [Popsugar Beauty]

2. Butter London’s Pop Art nail polish collection is perfect for the bright summer manicure you’ve always wanted. [She Finds]

3. Jennifer Aniston stepped out with quite and edgy braided hairstyle this week. What do you think of the star’s look? [Daily Makeover]

4. The cheapest way to wash your hair? Hotel soap. [Huffington Post]

5. Wear red lipstick every day until June 15 to support the Red Lippy Project, an awareness campaign for cervical cancer. [The Red Lippy Project]

Image via She Finds