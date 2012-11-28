Beauty Buzz: Illamasqua’s Ads Come Under Fire, Kate Middleton Gets Bangs, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Beauty brand Illamasqua’s latest ads have come under fire for featuring models in “blackface” for their new campaign. [Huffington Post]

2. Brad Pitt doesn’t care that everyone made fun of his Chanel ad (and he apparently just found out that they did, because you know, he was busy with his travels). [The Cut]

3. Getting bored with your hair but not ready to go for a cut? Here are 5 zero-commitment ways to change up your hair. [Daily Makeover]

4. Get all of the information you need on over-the-counter acne ingredients so you can clear up your skin now. [Bellasugar]

5. Kate Middleton chopped strange little side bangs into her hair, making us wonder if we should still lust after her locks. [Twitter]