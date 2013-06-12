StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: How to DIY Mermaid Nail Art, 50 Best Braids From "Game of Thrones," More

Beauty Buzz: How to DIY Mermaid Nail Art, 50 Best Braids From “Game of Thrones,” More

Augusta Falletta
What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz 

1. To all the girls who dream of being mermaids: this nail art is for you. [Lifestyle Mirror]

2. The ultimate skin care diet for brides? Yeah, plus this works for the rest of us who aren’t getting married any time soon. [Popsugar Beauty]

3. Is this anti-nail art trend taking over Hollywood? [Hufftington Post]

4. We love a good “Game of Thrones” braid, but we love 50 braids even more. [The Cut]

5. See OscarPRGirl talk with Birchbox about her travel beauty essentials. [You Tube]

Image via Lifestyle Mirror

