Beauty Buzz: DIY Beauty Recipes You Can Create Using Honey, Jennifer Aniston’s Hair Care Routine, More

1. A new study suggests that watching videos that are set with a music soundtrack may be a greater source of workout motivation than just listening to music on your iPod. [ Allure

2. When it comes to beauty, honey is a (yummy) power player. Check out these DIY recipes you can make using the sweet stuff. [ Daily Makeover

Jennifer Aniston says she’s gone a week without washing her hair and that she doesn’t blow-dry when she’s not working. We’re into this low-key hair care regimen! [ 3.says she’s gone a week without washing her hair and that she doesn’t blow-dry when she’s not working. We’re into this low-key hair care regimen! [ Byrdie

4. A roundup of 35 beauty influencers, all of which are under the age of 35! [ Lipstick