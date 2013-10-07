Beauty Buzz: Morgan Saylor of ‘Homeland’ Rocks No Makeup & a Fishtail, ‘Scandal’ Makeup Secrets, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Morgan Saylor of “Homeland” shows us that you can pull off barely-there makeup as long as you have a jaw-dropping fishtail braid in her new fashion spread for Interview. [Interview]

2. Celebs have been making us jealous with their deep side parts – here are tons to ogle and inspire you. [Popsugar Beauty]

3. Since Kim K is apparently sticking with the new blonde hue, take a trip down memory line to see her many, many hairstyles. [Daily Makeover]

4. Learn how to pull off the vampy limp trend – it’s easier than it looks. [Cupcakes and Cashmere]

5. The Scandal on-set makeup artist dishes on the secrets behind Kerry Washington’s (and the rest of the cast’s!) looks. [Allure]

Image via Interview