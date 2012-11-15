Beauty Buzz: Hollywood Reporter Launches First Beauty Issue, Lana Del Rey Debuts Bangs, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. “The Hollywood Reporter” published their first Beauty issue this week, including the top 25 moments of 2012 with the stars gushing about their favorite stylists. [Hollywood Reporter]

2. Lana Del Rey debuted a darker style (with bangs!) – what do you think of the new ‘do? [MTV Style]

3. Model Jourdan Dunn shows us how to perfectly wear thick-rimmed shades and eye makeup at the same time. [The Cut]

4. Lea Michele told Jay Leno that she once had a spray tan ruined by a dog peeing on her. That’s just … lovely. [People StyleWatch]

5. Ah, life’s tough decisions, like how to decide between hairspray, pomade or mousse, now made easier. [Bellasugar]

