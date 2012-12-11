Beauty Buzz: Holiday Makeup Tips, Your Towel is Causing You Frizz, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Get all of the holiday makeup tips you need, from how much is too much glitter to the best smokey eye hues. [Elle News]

2. Your towel may be the cause of all of your frizz woes. Switch it up and try a standard T-shirt instead. [Birchbox Blog]

3. Make grunge hair sexy again by following these steps (and pair with an orange lip a la Jessica Alba). [Bellasugar]

4. Jessica Chastain covers “W” and becomes a series of artists muses’ for a total of four different covers. [Styleite]

5. Learn how to give an amazing massage, because everyone needs to know. [Daily Makeover]

Image via Pinterest/TheFashionSpot