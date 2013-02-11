Beauty Buzz: Helen Mirren Dyes Her Hair Pink, A Magazine All About Nails, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Helen Mirren debuted pink hair this weekend. Do you think the 67-year-old actress pulls off one of the hottest trends of the season? [Just Jared]

2. “The Great Gatsby” is (finally) coming out this May, click here to see the hair inspiration Wildfox used during NYFW. [InStyle]

3. Nail art is so big in the beauty industry that an entire magazine will be devoted to the trend. Will you be subscribing? [WWD]

4. Can’t pick a fragrance for Valentine’s Day? Help is only a click away. [Cosmopolitan]

5. Matte lips need to stay hydrated at all times, and here’s how to get the look. [Daily Makeover]