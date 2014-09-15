Beauty Buzz: Healthy Life Hacks You Need, The ‘Shag’ is Back, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. 40 healthy life hacks that you need to know, ASAP. [StyleCaster]

2. Learn how stress can wreak havoc on your skin and your health (and how to keep it from happening). [Daily Makeover]

3. Is the “shag” haircut really the next must-have cut? It’s been spotted multiple times on the runways… [Style.com]

4. Here’s how to know which face mask is right for you. [Popsugar Beauty]

5. Would you ever join a members-only salon? Now there is one. [Allure]