Beauty Buzz: Gwyneth Paltrow Refuses to Diet, Marijuana Skincare is Now a Thing, More

1. Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t going on a diet because she loves pasta and cheese too much. We knew we liked the girl. [US Weekly]

2. In this week’s controversial beauty news, skincare line Apothecanna has introduced marijuana skincare products. [Huff Post]

3. Does your top knot keep falling flat? Watch this video and keep your knot on top. [Refinery 29]

4. Struggling to find a shade of makeup that works for you? Relax, these work with everyone’s skin tone. [Bella Sugar]

5. Shiseido came out with a washable makeup base, no face wash required. Would you try it out? [She Finds]