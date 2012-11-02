Beauty Buzz: Gwyneth Paltrow Pulls a Benjamin Button, Fergie Expands Nail Polish Line, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. After you paint your nails, do you find yourself walking around afraid to touch anything for an hour as to not ruin your fresh manicure? These weird nail clips will solve that problem. [Glamour]

2. Gwyneth Paltrow’s been in Madrid for the week and there must be something in the water; she’s somehow aging backwards, Benjamin Button-style. [Daily Mail]

3. Holy nail polish, Batman! Ciate just created a 17-piece gift set of nail polishes. Sign us up! [The Beauty Department]

4. Fergie’s already expanding her nail polish line. Have you tried it yet? [Hollywood Reporter]

5. E! Online launched their Trends page today, which rounds up fashion, beauty and style of the stars. Prepare to be hooked. [E! Online]