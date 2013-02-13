Beauty Buzz: Guys Attempt to Dress Their Gals for Date Night, The Origins of Miss Dior, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Find out how guys dress their girls for date night when the tables are turned – ladies, take note. [StyleCaster]

2. Find a cute Valentine’s Day manicure that doesn’t have to be filled with hearts. [Glamour]

3. This adorable YouTube video takes us through the origins of the Miss Dior fragrance. [YouTube]

4. MAC Cosmetics has debuted a new line of super-soft synthetic fiber brushes backstage during fashion week, and apparently the models are falling love. [Style.com]

5. Learn how to pull off a rich, dark lip color a la Florence Welch. [Daily Makeover]