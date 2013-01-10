Beauty Buzz: Gum to Enhance Your Breasts, Jennifer Aniston Cuts Jimmy Kimmel’s Hair, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. There is apparently an all-natural gum on the market that claims to enhance your breasts. What will they think of next … [She Finds]

2. If you’re a fan of the extravagant eyelash, then Etsy is the place for you. The bigger, the better apparently. [Allure]

3. Nicki Minaj’s latest hairstyle takes asymmetrical cuts to new limits. [Glamour]

4. Jennifer Aniston may be known for her famous haircuts, but she also can be the one behind the shears, as she cut Jimmy Kimmel’s hair on set. [People StyleWatch]

5. Scientists have finally figured out the reason why our hands get all pruney in the bath tub. We can all rest easy now. [Jezebel]

Image via Istock