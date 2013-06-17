Beauty Buzz: Graffiti Nail Art Inspiration, Miley Cyrus’ Beauty Evolution, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Looking for nail art inspiration? Look no further than these gorgeous graffiti nail art looks that you’ll have to have. [Lifestyle Mirror]

2. Our jaws basically dropped when we took a glance back to see how much Miley Cyrus has changed her look over the years – you have to see it to believe it. [Daily Makeover]

3. Connie Britton (the owner of the world’s best hair) stunned yet again on the red carpet the other night, this time at the FiFi awards. Get a glimpse into her award show prep. [Allure]

4. Now that we actually do need to shave our legs every day, learn how to take care of your razor in it’s high-usage time of need. [Birchbox]

5. We all love a good beauty trick, especially one that makes our prep that much shorter – here are 25 from the pros. [Popsugar Beauty]

Image via Lifestyle Mirror