Beauty Buzz: Grace Potter Lands a Mark Campaign, 15 Quick & Easy Hairstyles, More

1. Mark’s newest campaign face is none other than musician Grace Potter, who names Jack Nicholson as her beauty inspiration…! [People StyleWatch]

2. Tattoos are now the new ear cuff, with “ear ink” apparently on the rise. [NY Times]

3. OPI’s Gwen Stefani collaboration is here, and fabulous, of course. [Refinery29]

4. Find out what the hottest hair trends of 2014 will be with this hair prediction from a pro. [Makeup.com]

5. Here are 15 quick and easy hairstyles to get you started on the right foot this year. [Daily Makeover]

