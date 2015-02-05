Beauty Buzz: Glossier Launches Face Masks, MAC’s Cinderella Makeup Collection, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Glossier, which only launched this past October, has expanded its product offering with two new facial masks. [Nylon]

2. Caring for your curls is simple with a hair care survival guide—that highlights products and styling tips—on hand. [Daily Makeover]

3. M.A.C is releasing a Disney’s Cinderella-inspired makeup collection. Can you say happily ever after? [Allure]

4. You can buy more than your groceries Whole Foods. There are a ton of beauty products, some natural and organic– all worth knowing about. [POPSUGAR Beauty]

5. Struggling with stress? There an app (well, actually, a couple) for that. [Lucky]