Beauty Buzz: Gisele’s Shocking Chanel Ad, North Korea’s Haircut Limit, More

1. Gisele Bundchen’s new Chanel beauty ad plays it safe – perhaps too safe. What do you think of the commercial? [Huffington Post]

2. Debating a haircut, but not sure if it’s the right time? Here are the signs to look out for. [Allure]

3. Speaking of haircuts, apparently in North Korea, women can choose from only 18 haircut options, selected by the government. [Birchbox]

4. NARS is letting you create your own personalized beauty ad. Will you make one? [Popsugar Beauty]

5. Have you been trying to find the coral lipstick Selena Gomez wore to the premiere of “Spring Breakers?” Here it is! [In Style]

Image via Chanel