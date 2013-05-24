StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Gisele Bundchen is Over Photoshop, Learn How to Add Volume to Your Hair, More

Rachel Adler
by

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz 

1. Gisele Bundchen goes makeup free in her new campaign, and talks about being over retouching. [Fashionista]

2. Emma Watson has come so far since her days in “Harry Potter,” and we can’t wait to see her in “The Bling Ring.” Take a glimpse at her evolution and travel down memory lane. [Daily Makeover]

3. Learn how to give your hair some added volume with the boost of just a few curlers. [The Cut]

4. Clarins is debuting an Instant Smooth Crystal Lip Balm, which features a dual-action applicator for creamy pigments and ultra-hydrating balm. [Style.com]

5. We’re a huge fan of a colorful smokey eye, and love how Emma Roberts made hers subtle yet mod the other night – learn how to get the look. [People StyleWatch]

 

