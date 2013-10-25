Beauty Buzz: The “Girls” Cast Doesn’t Wear Makeup, Cosmetics Safety is in Limbo, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. The safety rules of cosmetics are currently in a bit of a limbo, as an industry group has backed out of a plan to tighten safety regulations with the FDA. [WSJ]

2. Allison Williams said recently in an interview that the “Girls” cast actually tries to wear no makeup during the show (or the bare minimum) – which is practically unheard of nowadays on television. [The Cut]

3. Natalie Portman has become one of the many celebs with a long bob and an ombre – does that mean we should all do it now? Questions, questions. [Glamour]

4. You may not realize that sun spots, aren’t always caused by the sun – and more things you need to know about these pesky spots. [Allure]

5. Just in case your costume involves some hair dye this halloween, here are 5 ways to temporarily color your hair on the 31st. [Daily Makeover]

Image via IMDB