Beauty Buzz: Giorgio Armani Launches Nail Polish, Tanning Mom to Move to London, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Giorgio Armani is the latest designer to announce they’ll be launching a nail polish collection. [The Style Insider]

2. Tanning Mom is apparently going to move to London because “the world” has been cruel to her, and London isn’t part of “the world.” [The Cut]

3. A new salon-level hair removal device has been developed for at-home use (and can be used on every skin tone). [Allure]

4. With Charlize Theron getting noticed at the Oscars for her glam grown-out pixie, check these stars who have also gone for the crop. [Daily Makeover]

5. And apparently, nail art doesn’t just stop at your fingers. Toenail art is simply getting out of hand. [Buzzfeed]