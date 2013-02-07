Beauty Buzz: Ginnifer Goodwin’s Pixie Isn’t an Original, the Nail Olympics Blow Our Minds, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Ginnifer Goodwin actually copied her pixie cut from her publicist, but we can’t blame the girl, we love the look. [Daily Makeover]

2. Jennifer Aniston freaked out some paparazzi wearing a blonde wig on the set of her latest film, “Untitled Elmore Leonard Project.” [E News]

3. Beauty experts predicted the trends for this upcoming fashion week – they’re expecting bold brows, more lip color and some fun embellishments. [Fashionista]

4. The nail olympics were amazing (we’re talking full-on mermaid creations) and you need to browse all of these photos now. [Huffington Post]

5. Apparently guys can actually teach us a thing or two – and maybe even a thing or two about our beauty routines. [Allure]