Beauty Buzz: Get Optical Illusion Nail Art, Reese Witherspoon Goes Back to Blonde, More

Optical Illusion Nail Art

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz 

1. Optical illusion nail art? Yes, please! Get inspired by this artistic beauties. [Lifestyle Mirror]

2. After a bit of a rebellious brunette stage, Reese Witherspoon has gone back to her blonde (and perhaps more angelic) hair color. [The Cut]

3. We know that stress is bad for us, but what does it really do to our skin? The answers may not be what you want to hear. [Daily Makeover]

4. Two-in-one products are every girls’ dream, so knowing how to use our lipstick as blush is a must. [The Beauty Department]

5. Learn how to get the natural look that every model on the runway makes you crave. [Popsugar Beauty]

