Beauty Buzz: Get Glossy, Night Out Eyes, White Nail Polish Is Taking Over, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Cheat glossy, sexier eyes with a tap of your lip balm of your shadow for your next night out on the town. [Allure]

2. You may think that once a celebrity lands a big campaign deal that it’s set in stone, but that’s not the case. Plenty of them have had those deals taken from them… [Daily Makeover]

3. Celebrities are often asked for their beauty tricks and tips, and some of them aren’t exactly normal – such as using milk as your moisturizer. [BuzzFeed]

4. We’ve noticed a weird trend overtaking the entire female population – white nail polish. And it seems like we aren’t the only ones who have noticed. [Glamour]

5. Adorable mother daughter duo Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn share their first makeup memories for a Mother’s Day campaign for Almay. [E! News]

Image via Imaxtree