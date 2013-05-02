StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Get Glossy, Night Out Eyes, White Nail Polish Is Taking Over, More

What's hot
Rachel Adler
by

Tom Ford glossy eye makeup

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Cheat glossy, sexier eyes with a tap of your lip balm of your shadow for your next night out on the town. [Allure]

2. You may think that once a celebrity lands a big campaign deal that it’s set in stone, but that’s not the case. Plenty of them have had those deals taken from them… [Daily Makeover]

3. Celebrities are often asked for their beauty tricks and tips, and some of them aren’t exactly normal – such as using milk as your moisturizer. [BuzzFeed]

4. We’ve noticed a weird trend overtaking the entire female population – white nail polish. And it seems like we aren’t the only ones who have noticed. [Glamour]

5. Adorable mother daughter duo Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn share their first makeup memories for a Mother’s Day campaign for Almay. [E! News]

Image via Imaxtree

