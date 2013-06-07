Beauty Buzz: Food-Inspired Nail Art, How to DIY Tinted Moisturizer, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Because warmer weather is officially here, it’s time to paint your nails something food-related, duh. Here is some drool-worthy inspiration. [Lifestyle Mirror]

2. If you’re wondering how to DIY your own tinted moisturizer, here’s the solution. [Popsugar Beauty]

3. We love a good turban headband, and summer’s the perfect time to experiment with this accessory. [She Finds]

4. London is hosting its first ever Nail Art Festival next month. That’s totally worth the airfare, right? [Glamour]

5. Trouble waking up this morning? These makeup tricks will help to hide the fact that you’re tired. [Daily Makeover]

Image via Lifestyle Mirror