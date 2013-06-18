Beauty Buzz: Fix Your Weekend Sunburn, How Sleep Affects Your Skin, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Tom Bachik, celebrity manicurist and L’Oreal’s Global Spokesperson, opened up about how he tests out new designs with his daughter in a fun interview for Father’s Day. [The Cut]

2.We all occasionally make that dreaded too-much-time-in-the-sun mistake, but then how do you fix the pain from the burn? With these tricks, obviously. [Allure]

3. Not getting your recommended eight hours of beauty rest? Find out exactly how sleep affects your skin. [Daily Makeover]

4. We all crave a little bit of lightness in our hair in the summer, but here are 20 surprising celebrities who went all the way blonde. [Popsugar Beauty]

5. You know those days when you chip just one nail, and you want to remove the polish on it without messing up the rest? Well, Cutex has created a gadget that will help you do just that. [She Finds]

Image via Istock