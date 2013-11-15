StyleCaster
Share

Beauty Buzz: Find Your Best Shade of Red Hair, Victoria’s Secret Angel’s Diet Tricks, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Beauty Buzz: Find Your Best Shade of Red Hair, Victoria’s Secret Angel’s Diet Tricks, More

Rachel Adler
by

Victoria's Secret Model

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. learn the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s diet and exercise secrets to get prepped for the big show. [StyleCaster]

2. Find your best shade of red hair for you with these easy chart. [Daily Makeover]

3. Sally Beauty Supply will start selling OPI nail polish in their stores beginning in December. [PR]

4. 5 reasons that you should never share hair tools, in case one (lice) doesn’t convince you. [The Luxury Spot]

5. A new fragrance sampling service has launched, called Bergamot, delivering indie fragrances to your door. [Glamour]

Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share