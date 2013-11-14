Beauty Buzz: ‘Fifty Shades’ Actress Goes Brunette, Ashley Olsen’s Makeup Tricks, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Dakota Johnson, the actress who’s been cast as the main character in “Fifty Shades of Grey” the movie, has dyed her hair for the role. [Glamour]

2. We needed this: 6 ways to trick yourself into a morning workout. [Daily Makeover]

3. Ashley Olsen says the best makeup trick she’s ever learned is how to do the black-eye smudge, “because we look shy.” More beauty tips here. [Allure]

4. Trouble in the beauty industry: Mascara ads that use false eyelashes are being cracked down upon. [Jezebel]

5. The giant bun tutorial you never knew you needed. [The Beauty Department]

Image via Gregg DeGuire/WireImage