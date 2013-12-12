Beauty Buzz: How to Get a Faux Bob, Acne Products That Actually Work, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Dying to get a faux bob for that holiday party ever since you saw Claire Danes wear one? Here’s the video tutorial you’ve been looking for. [Makeup.com]

2. 10 acne products that actually work, tested. [Daily Makeover]

3. A case for Perfect365, the photo re-touching app that girls are using on their selfies. [Allure]

4. This study of what men and women think is ideal beauty is a little bit insane. [Daily Mail]

5. Here are five things you must start doing for healthy hair this winter. [Huffington Post]

Image via Jason Merritt/Getty Images