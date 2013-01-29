Beauty Buzz: Fat Injections Rise While Liposuction Declines, Illamasqua Launches Speckle Line, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Coty is launching a Chloe Creme de la Rose skincare line. Will you be trying it? [WWD]

2. Here are 13 manicures you need to see to believe. Do you think you have the skills to recreate these? [People StyleWatch]

3. Illamasqua just launched a speckled polish, which has embedded black glitter in the lacquer. We’re looking forward to testing this one out. [Style]

4. Looking for an exfoliator that also brightens your skin? Look no further than Vbeaute Rub Off Exfoliator. [Bellasugar]

5. For the first time ever, more women are having fat injected than removed surgically. Are you down with this trend? [Allure]