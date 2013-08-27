Beauty Buzz: Your Fall To-Do List, One Direction’s Fragrance Commercial, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Here are 30 things to see, eat and do this fall season – the clock is ticking! [The Vivant]

2. One Direction has released their fragrance commercial (and new scent) so if you want to gawk at the 1D boys some more, go right ahead. [People StyleWatch]

3. Shu Uemura is teaming up with artist Takashi Murakami on their new color collection for the holidays. [WWD]

4. Learn these 10 tricks to instantly add volume to your hair, without the use of a curling iron. [Daily Makeover]

5. The teen girls behind Emi-Jay hair ties spill the details behind how their brand got started. [Makeup.com]