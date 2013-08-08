Beauty Buzz: How to Fake Flawless Legs, Fall Hair Color Trends, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Before you change up your hair for the fall season, finding out what will be trending for your hair color category. [Popsugar Beauty]

2. The cult makeup remover Bioderma, a French brand that people stock up on in a frenzy when traveling abroad, has officially made it’s way to the states. [Elle]

3. We have just a few weeks of summer weather left, so learn how to fake flawless legs, before you have to cover them up! [Daily Makeover]

4. Another one of Robert Pattinson’s Dior ads has leaked, and this time he is sitting all alone on a roof. Who wants to go join him? [People StyleWatch]

5. Get your best flushed cheek look with these tips from celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff. [Lifestyle Mirror]

Image via Istock