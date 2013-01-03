Beauty Buzz: Fake Braces are Now a Thing, Beat Post-Holiday Bloat, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Apparently the new strange teen trend in Asia is to wear fake braces. Yep, you read that right. [Glamour]

2. OPI is launching a collection to coincide with the release of “Oz: The Great and Powerful”, surprise, surprise. [SheFinds]

3. Learn how to use face oils on your skin, even if it’s oily. [Bellasugar]

4. Get yourself organized in the new year with these ideas from Pinterest. [Daily Makeover]

5. Five tricks for beating post-hollywood bloat (we know you want to read this). [Allure]

Image via Istock