Beauty Buzz: Exclusive Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Pre-Sale, Holiday Makeup Looks, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Vidal Sassoon’s Pro Series Color Collection (which will hit stores in January) is having an exclusive pre-sale starting December 1st. Featuring a shampoo, conditioner, gloss creme and protect spray to help keep your strands as healthy and vibrant as they were after that initial coloring session at the salon, these products live up to their legendary namesake. Visit pgestore.com for the sale! [Vidal Sassoon]

2. Learn how to get a gorgeously bare yet glamorous makeup look modeled by Kate Mara. [Glamour]

3. When Dolly Parton first started experimenting with makeup, she would use berries for lipstick and a burnt matchstick for eyeliner. [DuJour]

4. Have you ever thought about what would happen if you switched skin care routines with your man friend? This beauty editor found out. [The Cut]

5. Are you exfoliating too much? According to one dermatologist, it’s pretty likely. [Allure]