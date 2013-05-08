Beauty Buzz: Even the FDA is Telling Us to Stop Tanning, Whitney Port is the New Face of Venus Razors, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. The FDA has revealed a proposal to have signs on all tanning beds to warn kids about the risk of tanning under the age of 18. We’re not sure why it’s only for under 18, but at least it’s a start. [Jezebel]

2. Oh you know, Kerry Washington is just being her flawless self on yet another magazine cover, possibly her biggest one to date, “Elle.” Could we love her any more? [ONTD]

3. Stock up on makeup products full of SPF, but that are still great quality of course, before the summer sun gets too strong. [Lifestyle Mirror]

4. Whitney Port has been announced as the face of the new Venus and Olay razors, and we must say she has the legs for it. [Daily Mail]

5. Celebrity stunner Zoe Saldana admits that she will try Botox but only for the right reasons, and you can judge her all you want. [Real Self]

Image via Elle Magazine