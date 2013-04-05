Beauty Buzz: Essie Teams Up With Ralph Lauren, Get Hayden Panettiere’s “Nashville” Looks, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Essie is teaming up with Ralph Lauren to create limited edition polishes inspired by their fragrances. [InStyle Beauty]

2. Want to steal some of Hayden Panettiere’s gorgeous looks from “Nashville”? The actress is teaming up with her makeup artist and Neutrogena (she’s an ambassador) to create some how to videos for her character’s looks. [People StyleWatch]

3. A graphic designer decided to show us what Barbie would look like without all of her makeup – braces and all. [Huffington Post]

4. Nicki Minaj is choosing a more natural look as of late, and there’s actually a reason behind it. [Life & Style]

5. Have you ever cleaned your heat styling tools? Start now, with these tips. [Glamour]