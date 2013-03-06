Beauty Buzz: Emmy Rossum Shows Us How to Wear Colored Liner, Pat McGrath’s Mascara Tricks, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. We’ve been curious about colored liner for awhile now, but after spotting it on Emmy Rossum, clearly it’s a trend we’ll need to try this spring. [Glamour]

2. Ashley Madekwe has been growing out her bangs for quite some time now, and we’re not sure we’re into this eye-grazing length. What say you? [Bellasugar]

3. Taylor Swift lands the April cover of “Vanity Fair,” looking very natural and wholesome and of course, talking boys. [E! Online]

4. Learn how to gets lips like a French girl, if that’s what you’re into. [The Cut]

5. Just in case you’ve always wanted to know how to open up your eyes with mascara like the pros do, Pat McGrath explains exactly how to do it. [Style.com]

Image via Imaxtree