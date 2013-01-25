Beauty Buzz: Emmy Rossum Dishes on “Beautiful Creatures,” January Jones Goes Back to Blonde, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Emmy Rossum dishes on her favorite red carpet looks and how her new movie “Beautiful Creatures” differs from “Twilight.” [StyleCaster]

2. A study found that skin cancer detection apps aren’t reliable, with three of the apps actually misclassifying 30 percent of more of the melanomas as benign. [Allure]

3. Jennifer Lopez showed off a gorgeous reverse French manicure with nude and white polish – do you love? [Daily Makeover]

4. Find out what foods you need to start snacking on for wrinkle-free skin. [Elle]

5. Actress January Jones has gone back to her blonde locks (debuting her new hue at Sundance this week) switching back from a chocolate-brown color as she preps for the Mad Men premiere. [Us Weekly]