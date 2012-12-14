Beauty Buzz: Elle Fanning’s Colored Hair, French Beauty Secrets, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Elle Fanning gets digitally enhanced hair streaks in her new editorial for BULLET. [BULLET]

2. Brazilian blowout products still contain carcinogen, and are under fire yet again from the FDA. [Bellasugar]

3. Everyone is always after the secrets of the French – here are their top four beauty secrets. [Birchbox Blog]

4. Beyonce apparently buys mink lashes “by the ton.” Don’t we all? [People StyleWatch]

5. We weren’t the only ones confused by Brad Pitt’s Chanel ad – the director apparently didn’t get it either. [Racked]