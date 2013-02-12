StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Elle Fanning Looks Sweet in NY Magazine, Bobbi Brown’s Fashion Week Advice, More

Augusta Falletta
by

Elle Fanning in NY Magazine Candy Editorial

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz 

1. Elle Fanning landed a huge spread in “NY Mag,” and the result is absolutely sweet. [NY Mag]

2. Hitting up the spa? Learn how to maximize your trip beforehand. [Allure]

3. Fashion Week is always insanely busy, but Bobbi Brown and other pros shared their tips on keeping calm during the chaos. [Huffington Post]

4. LeAnn Rimes got bangs and looks about five years younger. Do you like the singer’s makeover? [Us Weekly]

5. Did you catch the British Academy Film Awards? Here’s a roundup of the best beauty looks of the night. [Bellasugar]

Image via The Cut 

