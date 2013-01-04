Beauty Buzz: Drybar Offers Free Blowouts for ‘Girls’, Zooey Deschanel Dishes on Signature Hair, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Drybar teamed up with HBO and “Girls” to promote the premiere of Season 2 on January 13th by offering free blowouts to those who booked in advance. Unfortunately, the turn out way outweighed planning and Drybar’s reservation site crashed. [Forbes]

2. Zooey Deschanel is “Glamour’s” February cover star, and inside the magazine she dishes on how she stumbled onto her signature hairstyle. [Glamour]

3. Recent research has found that crustaceans possess some major anti-acne capabilities. Would you harness the power of the sea to get clear skin? [Bella Sugar]

4.Kristen Stewart covers February’s “V Magazine,” and her hair is actually something we would strive for. [Oh No They Didn’t]

5. China Glaze’s new Tranzitions collection is the long-awaited reply to requests for easy to apply nail art. Watch this video to see how it works. [China Glaze YouTube]