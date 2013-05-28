Beauty Buzz: Dry Brushing For Smooth Skin, Concealer For Dark Circles, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Start the summer off with smooth skin by using a dry brush, the quickest way to silky legs. [Allure]

2. Don’t let the warm weather pass without trying these five makeup colors. [Glamour]

3. Learn exactly how to use concealer to properly cover up dark circles, pimples and more. [Daily Makeover]

4. Chevron nail art has never been easier with this step-by-step tutorial. [Birchbox]

5. Speaking of nail polish, here are 16 of the hottest lacquer colors for summer. [Lifestyle Mirror]

Image via Daily Makeover