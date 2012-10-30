Beauty Buzz: Drew Barrymore to Launch Makeup Line, Kardashian’s Beauty Line in Trouble, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. CoverGirl Drew Barrymore may be launching her own makeup line, exclusively for Wal-Mart. [Fashionista]

2. Stuck inside during Frankenstorm? Why not use the time to master the latest beauty tricks by watching these YouTube videos. [The Cut]

3. The Kardashian’s beauty line, Khroma Beauty, may be in legal trouble before it even launches next month. [Huffington Post]

4. Check out “Like Crazy” star Felicity Jones model the new line of Dolce & Gabbana makeup. [Grazia]

5. Nars has a strategy for retail growth, starting with a new store in LA. [WWD]

Photo via Getty Images.