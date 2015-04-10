StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Beauty Secrets, How to Get Mascara Out of Anything, More

Sable Yong
by
Photo by Ben Hassett

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Rosie Huntington Whiteley bares all… plus her beauty secrets are revealed in a stunning editorial shoot. [Violet Grey]

2. Other than it sliding down your face, your mascara can get in all kinds of places. Here’s how to get mascara out of pretty much anything. [Refinery 29]

3. Can your hormonal acne be vanquished with a pill? [Daily Makeover]

4. You can buy Alexa Chung eyeliner and nail polish but copying her hair is still one of life’s great struggles. Here’s how. [Byrdie]

5. The water-marbling nail polish DIY just got A LOT neater with this easy tutorial. [SheKnows]

 

