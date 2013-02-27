Beauty Buzz: Dolce & Gabbana’s New Lip Glosses, Jennifer Lawrence Goes Brunette, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Dolce & Gabbana’s new lip gloss collection is so good that we can’t choose just one. Which is your favorite? [Elle]

2. Immediately following her Oscar win, Jennifer Lawrence made a trip to the salon to dye her hair brown for “Catching Fire.” Do you prefer her as a blonde or as a brunette? [E! Online]

3.. Do you wear makeup just to go to a friend’s house? A surprising percentage of women are owning up to piling it on just to go out of their homes. Do you agree? [Allure]

4. A new study revealed that skinny models and celebrities don’t sell products. Maybe this is the final push for advertisers to stop pressuring girls into being skinny. [Daily Mail]

5. One woman explains why lip color is her must-have beauty product, even if all you’re wearing is a baseball cap. [Huffington Post]

Image via Elle