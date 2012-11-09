Beauty Buzz: DJ Duo Nervo Named New CoverGirl Faces, Give Your Facebook a Warhol Makeover, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Australian DJ Duo Nervo have been added to the CoverGirl roster for the brand’s new nail line. [MTV Style]

2. For their Andy Warhol collection, NARS has launched a Facebook App that will give your cover art an Andy Warhol-inspired spin. [StyleBistro]

3. Gifting just got a little bit easier this holiday season – Essie is teaming up with Bauble Bar to create mini polish and bracelet gift sets. [Elle News]

4. The makers of Seche Vite (the world’s best-selling nail polish top coat) are launching a line of color polishes. [Telegraph]

5. Keira Knightley was absolutely stunning at the premiere of “Anna Karenina.” Learn how to get her lush lashes and bold lip. [Bellasugar]

6. Hotels are beginning to create their own signature fragrances, like the Gramercy Hotel’s “Cade” created by Le Labo. [Allure]