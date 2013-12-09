Beauty Buzz: DIY Holiday Hair Ideas, Nigel Barker Launches Fragrance, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Need hair ideas for the holidays? Here are 3 styles you can do yourself. [Daily Makeover]

2. Nigel Barker has teamed up with Demeter fragrances to launch his own line of signature scents. [WWD]

3. Herbal Essences is releasing a slightly more upscale offering with Naked, meant to celebrate nature and be a throwback to the classics. [WWD]

4. If you’re interested in natural and organic beauty, here are some products you may want to try out. [Glamour]

5. With the holidays getting closer we’re wearing more glitter than ever – learn how to remove it, fast. [Popsugar Beauty]

