Beauty Buzz: Dita Von Teese Stole Her Red Lip Skills From Porn Stars, Celebs Who Should Never Go Blonde Again, More

1. Dita Von Teese owes her red lipstick prowess to porn stars. Enough said. [Lifestyle Mirror]

2. Some celebrities are hair color chameleons (eh hem, Emma Stone) and can pull off just about any shade. Others, not so much. Take a look at some celebs who should simply stick to the colors that they know. [Daily Makeover]

3. Giorgio Armani’s latest fragrance, Sì, was inspired by Cate Blanchett (who is naturally also the face of the scent). [WWD]

4. Excited about your after-work manicure? Here are some red flags that you should never ignore at the salon. [Huffington Post]

5. We’re all fans of Miley Cyrus over here (and her beauty looks) but have you realized how much it has changed over the years? [Birchbox]

Image via Lifestyle Mirror