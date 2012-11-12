Beauty Buzz: CVS is Launching In-Store Nail Bars, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Max Factor Ad, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. CVS is launching in-store nail kiosks in partnership with Essie where shoppers can try out the polishes, nail art and test nail wraps. [Racked]

2. Lady Gaga is now sporting some pastel pink locks, and we’re totally into it. [Glamour]

3. A Chinese man sued his wife for being ugly … and won. [Birchbox]

4. Gwyneth Paltrow’s behind the scenes of one of her many new Max Factor ads have been released, and she stars as a writer who doesn’t write. #Interesting [The Cut]

5. Guess is launching a Guess Girl fragrance, aimed for a woman in her early 20’s, with Amber Heard as the face. [WWD]

[Image via Pinterest]