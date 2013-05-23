Beauty Buzz: Lauren Conrad Got Bangs, Add Color to Your Daytime Look, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Lauren Conrad (who we must say, never shies away from a good hair change) officially debuted bangs last night on her Instagram. Do we like?? [Instagram]

2. Not sure how to add color to your daytime look? Find out how – whether you’re looking for the perfect cheek color or a little boost on your lips. [Daily Makeover]

3. Acne breakouts are bad enough to deal with, but what about the scars they leave behind? Learn how to get rid of those pesky marks too. [Real Self]

4. Are you going to spend this Memorial Day Weekend stocking up on beauty products like we are? Don’t break the bank with these drugstore finds. [Popsugar Beauty]

5. Every good workout needs a great playlist, and the folks at SoulCycle certainly know how to pull one together. Find out what they’ll be listening to through their workouts this summer! [Lifestyle Mirror]